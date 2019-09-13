Shall take up Uranium issue with CM, says T'gana Min Rama Rao

Telangana IT and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday said he would discuss the concerns being expressed over the proposed uranium exploration in Nallamala forest in the state with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. "I hear all of your concerns on the issue of uranium mining in Nallamala forest. Assure you all that I shall personally discuss the matter with Hon'ble CM KCR Garu," Rama Rao, son of the Chief Minister, tweeted.

Rama Rao is the working president of ruling TRS. Several Telugu film personalities and others have also expressed concern over the proposed uranium exploration.

The main opposition Congress on Friday appointed a 17-member party committee, headed by its senior leader V Hanumantha Rao, to carry out the agitation against the proposed uranium exploration in the Nallamala forest. Nagarkurnool District Congress unit president C Vamsi Krishna will be the convener of the committee, it said in a statement here.

Congress in the state is up against the Atomic Minerals Directorate (AMD)s proposed uranium exploration in Amrabad Tiger Reserve in Nallamala forest. AMD has sought permission from the state government to drill 4,000 boreholes as part of the survey and exploration of uranium over 83 sq km in the Tiger Reserve.

The Forest Advisory Committee under the Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change in May this year gave the in-principle approval for the uranium exploration. Besides the Congress, the Telangana Jana Samithi founder and president M Kodandaram and Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan among others have opposed the proposed exploration.

Former Congress MLA Vamsi Chand Reddy said that besides disturbing the environment and wildlife of Amrabad Tiger Reserve, the uranium exploration may cause displacement of Chenchus, the aboriginal people of the Nallamala forest. PTI SJR GDK APR APR APR.

