Madras HC directs actions against officials in flex board accident case

Madras High Court on Friday directed Tamil Nadu government and Chennai Corporation to take disciplinary action against officials who failed to prevent illegal flex board that led to the death of a 23-year-old woman. A division bench of Justice M Sathyanarayanan and Justice N Seshasayee also directed to pay the family of the victim an interim compensation of Rs 5 lakh, which is to be collected from the people responsible for putting up the flex board.

Court also asked the state government to submit a report on steps taken to eradicate banner culture and actions taken in the particular incident. The order comes after activist Traffic Ramaswamy, who has filed a case in the court against illegal banners in Tamil Nadu, approached the court over the accident.

The court slated the next hearing on the matter for September 25. A 23-year-old woman identified as Subashree was crushed to death in Chennai by a water tanker after an illegal flex banner erected in Pallikaranai for the family function of an AIADMK functionary allegedly fell on the two-wheeler she was riding.

"Where were the officials when the flex boards were erected? What answer does the government have for the parents of the girl who died? You can't just be satisfied with paying compensations for deaths. We are tired of this," the bench said. The court said that it is tired of passing multiple orders against the illegal flex board.

The accident had sparked a controversy, following which AIADMK and DMK have issues statements urging their cadre not to erect flex boards. (ANI)

