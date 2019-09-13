Boat capsizing: boatmen arrested, four officials suspended

Four boatmen were arrested and as many officials were suspended on Friday following the boat capsizing tragedy in which 11 people drowned. Two boats carrying devotees capsized during Ganesh idol immersion at a lake here in the wee hours of Friday.

Boatmen Akash Batham (25), Changu Batham (18), Shubham Batham (24) and Abhisek Batham (23) were arrested under section 304 of the IPC (rash and negligent act causing death), said Deputy Inspector General of Police Irshad Wali. Besides, four officials were suspended for dereliction of duty.

The district collector suspended revenue inspector Anil Gawhane who was on duty at the Upper Lake during the immersion. The police department suspended assistant sub-inspector Shivvachan Yadav, who was posted at the site but was found absent.

The municipal corporation suspended fire officer Sajid Khan and deputy city engineer R K Saxena, who too were on duty at the immersion site, said a civic official..

