Andhra Pradesh Govt transfers 18 IAS officers

In an administrative reshuffle, the state government on Friday transferred 18 IAS officers. State chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam issued an order in this regard, stating, "Ajay Jain, IAS (1991), who is waiting for posting is posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Housing Department, vice G. Ananatha Ramu, IAS (1990) transferred."

The order stated Jain is placed in full additional charge of the post of Vice Chairman and Managing Director, A.P. Housing Corporation. On transfer, Ramu is directed to report to the Government in the General Administration Department for further posting.

Kantilal Dande, IAS (1999), Commissioner, Intermediate Education and Secretary, Board of Intermediate Education has been transferred and posted as Secretary to Government (FP and Sugur), Industries, Infrastructure, Investment and Commerce Department. Siddharth Jain, IAS (2001), Commissioner, Industries has been transferred and posted as Commissioner and Inspector General, Stamps and Registrations.

The Principal Secretary to Government, Industries, Infrastructure, Investment and Commerce Department shall make necessary internal arrangements to the post of Commissioner, Industries, until further orders. The services of Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, IAS (RJ:2003), Managing Director, A.P. Mineral Development Corporation are withdrawn from the Industries, Infrastructure, Investment and Commerce Department and his services are placed at the disposal of the Agriculture and Cooperation Department to post him as Vice Chairman and Managing Director, A.P. Warehousing Corporation Limited.

The order said, P Usha Kumari, IAS (2004), Additional Secretary to Government, Minorities Welfare Department is transferred and she is posted as Commissioner, AYUSH, vice PA Shoba, IAS (2004) transferred. On transfer, the service of Shobha is placed at the disposal of Tribal Welfare Department to post her as Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC), vice T Babu Rao Naidu, IAS (2005) transferred.

On transfer, Naidu is posted as Special Commissioner, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, vice G Rekha Rani, IAS (2008) transferred. (ANI)

