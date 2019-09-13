7 criminals held for indulging in celebratory firing on release of associates from jail

Seven alleged criminals who indulged in celebratory firing to commemorate the release of two of their associates from jail have been arrested from Dwarka here, police said on Friday. The accused were identified as Rohit, Amit Maan, Kuldeep, Kashim, Ravi, Bablu Jha and Rajesh, they said.

The seven accused had gathered in Dwarka's Mohan Garden area on Wednesday night to welcome their associates Gagan Dhingra and Rohit, the police said. Dhingra was released from central jail after a year and Rohit was released on bail from Rohini jail, they added.

The accused, involved in cases of murder and rape, wanted to show their strength, the police said. Two country-made pistols, four live cartridges, two knives and one used cartridge were recovered from their possession and two cars were impounded, they said.

