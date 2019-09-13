Haryana Police launches awareness drive on road safety norms

Following the directives of Director General of Police (DGP), Manoj Yadav, police here launched a statewide, large scale traffic awareness and education drive, according to a press release on Friday. The drive was launched across the state keeping in mind the amended Motor Vehicle Act released by the Centre.

"Senior officers and other personnel apprised the people about the new norms and penalties under the amended Motor Vehicle Act. They also thanked the people for cooperating with the police by adhering to the traffic rules," a spokesperson of the police said. During the drive, two-wheeler and car drivers were urged to wear helmets and seat belts by offering flowers to them.

Besides this, the motorists who were following traffic rules were praised by the police personnel. "The vehicle owners were also educated about the increased penalties and new offenses after the enactment of the new MV Act. In addition, to encourage the general public to follow traffic rules, it is also important that people get to know about the revised fines for various violations," the spokesperson said. (ANI)

