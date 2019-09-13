Bezwada Bar Association asks Andhra govt to clarify on media reports about shifting of HC from Amaravati

Bezwada Bar Association on Friday asked the state government to issue a clarification on media reports doing rounds that the High Court of Andhra Pradesh will be shifting from Amaravati to a different city. Speaking to ANI, President of the Bezwada Bar Association, Popuri Laxmikanth said, "We request the government to make it clear that High court is not shifting anywhere else."

Narrating his point, Laxmikanth said, "After bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the capital is established in Amaravati city and as part of the administration in the justice system, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh is constituted in Andhra Pradesh. Initially it was located in irrigation building by the side of civils court build at the time of its inauguration, later on, it is shifted to Nallapadu near Amaravati by constructing a temporary building for the high court purpose." He continued, "Initially there was some problem for advocates and judges in the new building because it was a new location and distant from Vijayawada. Now we have become accustomed to all this and the functioning of the court is going smoothly."

Laxmikanth further said, "We came to know through some media reports that the government is thinking of shifting the high court from Amaravati to elsewhere on the idea of developing other areas. We are strongly objecting it." Questioning how shifting a high court can develop an area, he said, "If the government wants to develop any area then they can establish industries and AIIMS, which are useful for the public and generate employment. By establishing the court, the same staff of the court will go there which will not be of any use."

He further said, "Also, a high court is to be located where the executive and legislature is present. We cannot decentralise the administration, we can decentralise the government though. "The government has to realise that the decentralisation of administration is a huge task. The executive is there where the court is and if it is shifted to somewhere else then how the government itself will function. It will cause a lot of incontinence to government officials themselves," he said.

"We are always ready to establish a high court bench keeping the principal bench in Amaravati," he concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)