Pak skips two-day SCO conference on military medicine

Pakistan skipped the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conference on military medicine here that concluded on Friday. Some 27 international delegates attended the conference.

Pakistan had skipped the first day and diplomatic sources had said the delegation was expected to attend the second day of the conference on Friday. Asked if Pakistan was invited to the conference, a Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson on Thursday said, "As far as I know, they were invited but they did not participate in today's meeting."

This is the first military cooperation event hosted by India after becoming a full-time member of the SCO. India and Pakistan became SCO members in June 2017. Besides the two countries, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are also members of the SCO.

