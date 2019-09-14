International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

CATS ambulance employees end strike: Gopal Rai

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 14-09-2019 01:08 IST
CATS ambulance employees end strike: Gopal Rai

Image Credit: ANI

CATS ambulance employees who have been on a strike, called off the stir on Friday as the Delhi government agreed to their "valid demands", Labour Minister Gopal Rai said. In a tweet, he also shared pictures of him meeting the agitating employees.

"The strike by CATS ambulance employees had been going on for some time, it has ended and all their valid demands shall be met," Rai tweeted in Hindi. In another tweet, he said, "Their due salaries shall be paid; all ex-employee especially will be recruited again; a transparent policy shall be made on transfer of employees; every three months there shall be a review meeting to ensure no violation of labour laws".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019