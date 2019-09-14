Punjab CM seeks foreign ministry's help to bring bodies of 4 Sikhs from Italy

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday urged the Union External Affairs Ministry to provide help in bringing back the mortal remains of four Sikh men drowned in a sewage tank in Italy. The incident happened on Thursday at a cattle farm in northern Italy due to the carbon dioxide fumes coming out from the cow manure, according to media reports.

Of the four, two were brothers - Prem, 48, and Tarsem Singh, 45 - who were running the farm. The other two were workers, identified as Arminder Singh, 29, and Manjinder Singh, 28.

"Saddened to hear about the death of 4 Punjabi men drown in a farm manure tank near Pavia, Italy. Request @DrSJaishankar to instruct the Indian Mission in Italy to help get the mortal remains back to India," Amarinder Singh tweeted. Replying to his tweet, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote, "We have alerted our Embassy @IndiainItaly to extend all help."

Prem and Tarsem were from a village in Jalandhar, while Arminder and Manjinder were from Tanda Urmar in Hoshiarpur.PTI CHS VSD DPB DPB

