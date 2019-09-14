International Development News
Saradha chit fund scam: Kolkata top cop does not turn up at CBI office following summons

Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) yesterday in connection with multi-crore saradha chit fund scam, did not turn up at the agency's office on Saturday.

ANI Kolkata (West Bengal)
Updated: 14-09-2019 15:56 IST
Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) yesterday in connection with multi-crore saradha chit fund scam, did not turn up at the agency's office on Saturday. Kumar was issued summons and asked to appear before the agency today at 10 am after the Calcutta High Court withdrew protection from arrest granted to him in the case.

Kumar, was part of a special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the state government to probe the scam before the Supreme Court transferred it to the CBI. Earlier, the CBI had said that it needs to interrogate the former Kolkata police commissioner. He is accused of tampering with evidence. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
