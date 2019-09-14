Kolkata, Sep 14 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL1 AS-NRC-LIST Names of all NRC applicants published online Guwahati: The names of all NRC applicants have been published online on Saturday, the office of the NRC State Coordinator said here.

CAL2 WB-HINDI-MAMATA Respect all languages but not at cost of mother tongue: Mamata on Hindi Divas Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said people should respect all languages and cultures equally but not at the cost of their mother tongues. CAL3 WB-SINGUR-LD MAMATA Mamata expresses commitment to farmers welfare, promoting industry in Bengal Kolkata: Celebrating the third anniversary of distribution of parchas (documents) to farmers of Singur, whose land was forcibly acquired by the Left Front government for Tata's Nano factory, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed commitment to the welfare of peasants and also to promote industry in the state.

ERG2 OD-WIDOW-REMARRIAGE Elderly woman solemnises marriage of widowed daughter-in-law Bhubaneswar: An elderly woman in Odisha's Angul district solemnised the marriage of her 20-year-old widowed daughter-in-law..

