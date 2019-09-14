International Development News
Development News Edition
Maha minister unhurt after truck hits his car in Chandrapur

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 14-09-2019 19:05 IST
A bamboo-laden truck rear-ended the car of Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar in the state's Chandrapur district, police said on Saturday. The minister was in the car at the time of the incident on Friday evening, but neither he nor anyone else in the entourage suffered any injury, an official said.

The minister's car was moving towards Umari Potdar and Tembhurna in Balharshah (also called Ballarpur) when the incident took place, he added. "The truck laden with bamboos was coming from Bamni Phata. No one was injured but the rear of the SUV was damaged.

Mungantiwar proceeded with his official function after the incident. The driver has been arrested," he said..

COUNTRY : India
