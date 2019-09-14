International Development News
Javadekar flags off 'Jaldoot' water conservation initiative

PTI Pune
Updated: 14-09-2019 19:25 IST
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Saturday flagged off a vehicle christened 'Jaldoot' here to spread the message of water conservation. Javadekar said Jaldoot, a traveling exhibition arranged by Pune-based Regional Outreach Bureau of I&B ministry, will tour eight districts of Maharashtra in the next two months.

It will take the message of water conservation to the masses and highlight work done in this connection by the Narendra Modi government in the first 100 days of its second term, Javadekar said. He said the water was the top priority for the Centre and it had set up a separate ministry called Jalshakti for the purpose, adding that it was committed to providing piped water to every household by 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
