Minor girl gang-raped in R'than, 2 held

A minor girl was allegedly raped by three men in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Ankit Kumar, Sachin Patel and Sunny Patel, all residents of Ahmedabad. Ankit and Sachin were arrested on Saturday, Circle Officer Vijay Singh Charan said.

The girl, aged around 15, also hails from Gujarat and her family had recently shifted to Barmer, he said. The accused were arrested after an FIR was filed at the women police station here on Friday, the police said.

The accused, who were known to the girl, allegedly took her to a hotel on September 6 and took turns to rape her, they said.

