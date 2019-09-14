Businessman shot dead in Bihar

Unidentified bike-borne miscreants shot dead a 30-year-old businessman in Bihar's West Champaran district on Saturday afternoon, police said. The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar alias Laddu, a resident of Kalibagh area under the jurisdiction of Bettiah Town police station, Sadar Sub- Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pankaj Kumar Rawat said.

The incident happened around 100 meters away from the Kalibagh police outpost. Kumar was at his shop at that time, the police officer said, adding, three miscreants called him on the other side of the road and fired three bullets at him.

He was taken to MJK Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased was the owner of a hardware shop.

An investigation has been initiated, the SDPO said. A woman, who is a resident of Kalibagh area, has been detained for interrogation on the basis of a statement of the deceased's family, he said.

The body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem examination, he added..

