Abandoned bag causes bomb scare

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 14-09-2019 20:27 IST
A suspicious-looking bag lying outside a school in Sion in Central Mumbai caused a bomb scare on Saturday morning, police said. A passer-by spotted a bag outside a private school near the Sion railway station and alerted the police control room, an official said.

A team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad rushed to the spot. However, the bag was found to contain only old clothes, the police official said..

COUNTRY : India
