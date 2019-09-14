Abandoned bag causes bomb scare

A suspicious-looking bag lying outside a school in Sion in Central Mumbai caused a bomb scare on Saturday morning, police said. A passer-by spotted a bag outside a private school near the Sion railway station and alerted the police control room, an official said.

A team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad rushed to the spot. However, the bag was found to contain only old clothes, the police official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)