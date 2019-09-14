Two Maoists arrested from Jharkhand's Garhwa

Two Maoists, including an area commander, have been arrested from Jharkhand's Garhwa district, a police officer said on Saturday. The Maoists were arrested on Friday, the police officer said.

The accused have been identified as Bharat Singh Kharwar alias Raja ji and Jainath Yadav, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Garhwa district, Dilnawaz Ahmad, told reporters here. They belonged to the People's War Group (PWG) which later merged with the CPI (Maoist), the SP said.

Both the Maoists, who have been absconding since 2001, are wanted in several cases, including a landmine blast near Musaharwa Baba under the jurisdiction of Aghaura police station of the district, he said. They also confessed that they were involved in looting a rifle from Bhavnathpur police station, he said..

