Three naxals killed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

Three naxals were gunned down inan encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh'sinsurgency-hit Sukma district on Saturday evening, policesaid

The gun-battle took place around 6 pm in a forest nearTadmetla-Mukram nullah under Chintalnar police station areawhen a team of police's District Reserve Guard was out onpatrolling, Deputy Inspector General (anti-naxal operations)Sundarraj P told PTI

On getting information that naxals had dug up a roadnear Tadmetla, security forces had launched the operation inthe area, he said.

