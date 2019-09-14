CRIME BRIEFS

A 30-year-old carpenter died after he allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan inside his home in Dwarka area, police said on Saturday. Anil, a resident of Dwarka Sector-16 JJ Colony, had retired to his room after dinner on Thursday. Around 12am, his father found him hanging in his room and informed police, they said. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.

No suicide note was found but police said Anil's wife had left him and went to her parents' home with their two children about two months ago.

*******************

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly carrying weapons illegally in Dwarka area, police said on Saturday. Vinod (30), a resident of Uttam Nagar, and Krishna (27), a resident of Shalimar Bagh, were arrested after police received a complaint they were roaming in Dwarka-Kakrola area with illegal weapons on Wednesday, a police officer said.

Two country-made pistols, two live rounds and one scooter were recovered from them. Krishna is fond of the James Bond character and often wears shirts printed with ‘007’ logo. He was earlier arrested for murder, attempt to murder and in Arms Act, police said.

He had become friends with Vinod in Jail, they said. PTI NIT ABH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)