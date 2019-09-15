Police rescues 9 cows in Mayapuri, suspected cattle smugglers fled

The Delhi Police has rescued nine cows on early Saturday which were being illegally transported in a tempo in West Delhi's Mayapuri, officials said. The two police personnel were patrolling on a bike when they saw a fully covered tempo at 4 am, they said.

Upon suspicion, they told the driver to stop the vehicle, but he accelerated the vehicle and tried to flee. They chased him on their bike. However, there were two-three men standing on the back of the tempo who pelted stones at them, police said. During the chase, the tempo hit the bike and the cops fell down and suffered minor injuries.

The cops fired five shots at the tires of the tempo but they fled away, said a senior police officer. Later, police found the tempo at Bali Nagar and rescued nine cows who were unwell and tied with ropes, the officer said.

The cows were sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Hospital for treatment. Efforts are on to nab the accused, he said, adding a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC and section 3 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

