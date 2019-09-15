Five kg suspected cannabis seized, one nabbed

Five kg of suspected cannabis was seized from a person at Guwahati railway station on Sunday, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said. The apprehension was made during the checking of the stationary Rajdhani Express, they said.

The GRP personnel seized the suspected cannabis, worth around Rs 40,000 in the grey market, from the possession of the person, who hails from Assam's Jorhat district, the officials said. Legal formalities will be initiated and action will be taken against the apprehended person, the GRP officials said.

