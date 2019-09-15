Rahul Bajaj visits memorial of RSS founder in Nagpur Nagpur, Sep 15 (PTI)Veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj visited the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir premises in Maharashtra's Nagpur city and and paid tributes at the RSS founder's memorial, a Sangh functionary said on Sunday. Bajaj, who was accompanied by Nagpur Mahanagar Sanghchalak Rajesh Loya and other Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionaries, offered flowers at the memorial of Dr K B Hedgewar in Reshimbaug area here on Saturday, he said.

He did not visit the RSS headquarters located nearby in Mahal area. Hedgewar founded the RSS in 1925 on the day of 'Vijayadashmi' (Dussehra) with an aim to organise Hindu community for its cultural and spiritual regeneration..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)