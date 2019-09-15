4 injured as roof of under-construction mosque collapses in UP

Four labourers were on Sunday injured when roof of an under-construction mosque collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, police said.

The incident took place when construction works were underway at a mosque in Galib Nagar locality in Rasoolpur area, police said.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and their condition is now stated to be stable, City Magistrate Kumar Pankaj Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)