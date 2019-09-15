Around 45,000 cases disposed of in national Lok Adalat in MP Jabalpur, Sep 15 (PTI)Around 45,000 cases, including those pending and in the pre-litigation stage, were disposed of in the national Lok Adalat held in Madhya Pradesh whose proceedings were affected in many districts due to rains and inundation, a senior state government official said on Sunday. The cases pertained to power and water dues, acquisition of land, matrimonial disputes and others.

"Proceedings of the National Lok Adalat were affected due to heavy rains and flooding on Saturday in Mandsaur, Dhar, Badwani, Ujjain and Vidisha districts," D K Singh, deputy secretary, MP State Legal Services Authority, told PTI. While proceedings could not be held in Mandsaur due to water-logging of the areas around the district court campus, he said, adding that the work was partially affected in Dhar, Ujjain, Vidisha and Badwani due to heavy rains and flooding.

More than 44,970 cases, including those pending and in the pre-litigation stage, were disposed of, he added. The Madhya Pradesh Real Estate Appellate Tribunal, which held Lok Adalat for the first time, has disposed of three cases, Singh said..

