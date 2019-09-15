Satya Nadella performs last rites of father Yugandhar

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Sunday performed the last rites of his father and former bureaucrat B N Yugandhar, who died here. Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi, Special Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP Mahendar Reddy and several in-service and retired civil servants were present at the crematorium.

In an email statement, Nadella thanked all the well-wishers for their condolences. "I wish to personally thank all well-wishers for condoling with the passing of my father. My father cared deeply about all the people and institutions he had the good fortune to work with and serve.

And I shall be ever grateful for the love and affection shown to him in return," Nadella said. Yugandhar, a 1962 batch IAS officer, had served in the Prime Minister's Office during late P V Narasimha Rao's regime and also as director of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration at Mussorie.

He died in the city on September 13. He was 82.

Yugandhar had also served as secretary in the Union Rural Development Ministry. A member of the erstwhile Planning Commission, he was instrumental in getting an entire chapter on disability issues included in the Plan..

