Official logo of Odisha FC unveiled

The official logo of Odisha FC, the latest addition to the Indian Super League, was unveiled on Sunday. The club came into existence after an MoU was signed between Delhi Soccer Private Limited and the Government of Odisha, last month.

The logo of Odisha FC embodies the heritage and the culture of the state of Odisha and the vision and the ideology of its parent company, GMS, an official said. The chakra in the logo gets its origin from the famous Konark Temple in the state. The temple is designed in the form of a chariot and these 24 chakras are the wheels of it.

Its position in the logo represents movement and development. The club always strives for excellence and believes in youth power and thus the wheel of time sits at the crest of the logo, the official said. The ship is a representation of GMS, the parent company of the club.

Speaking on the occasion, Club Director, Rohan Sharma said, "Our logo is the first step towards connecting with the people of Odisha. Its a very vibrant and colorful state and the logo represents it. The Chakra in the logo is again a reflection of the rich heritage and the culture of Odisha." Along with the logo, the club has adopted #AmaTeamAmaGame as its official tagline, which translates to Our Team, our game..

