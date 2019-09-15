Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over loss of 11 lives in Andhra boat tragedy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed grief at the loss of 11 lives in a boat capsize incident in the Godavari River near Devipatnam village in Andhra Pradesh. Taking to Twitter, Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, Gandhi said, "I'm sorry to hear about the boat accident in the Godavari river, in Andhra Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the families of those who have perished in this tragedy. I pray that all those reported missing will soon be accounted for and that they are safe."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy among others condoled the demise of people in the tragic incident. Earlier today, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) had informed that 11 people lost their lives when a tourist boat ferrying 61 persons on board capsized in the river.

The efforts to locate those who are missing are underway. Chief Minister Reddy has announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for bereaved families and asked for a complete report on the incident.

All the boating services in the region have been suspended. (ANI)

Also Read: Amit Shah trains guns at Rahul Gandhi for objecting to Art 370 abrogation

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)