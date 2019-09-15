Air India to serve low-fat diet to their crew

National Carrier Air India (AI) has decided to serve special low-fat diet meals for its crew members. "Taking into consideration the health factor of the crew, an initiative has been taken by the Director (Operations) to revise the in-flight food menu for the crew members. In view of the above, special low-fat diet meal crew has been worked out on day-wise basis in order to provide light and healthy meal with a home (Indian) touch," read an Air India letter.

The letter further stated, "As per GM catering initially the changed menu will be introduced only on Ex- Delhi/Mumbai flights September 15 midnight on all domestic and international flights." Taking consideration of the health of cabin crew, the letter further said that, "The above same low diet food is applicable for all flying crew i.e cockpit (pilot) and cabin crew."

For breakfast, the crew will be offered dishes like Nutri Peas Bhurji, Besan Chilla, Idli-Sambar and oats for vegetarians. In addition Mushroom Egg White Omelette, Oats Frittata of Egg white, Asparagus Egg White Frittata will be available in the non-vegetarian menu. "All the dishes in the food menu are low on cholesterol and fat. This initiative will help our crew to remain healthy and fit," said an Air India official.

The initiative of Air operator comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Fit India' movement. (ANI)

