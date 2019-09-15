Miscreants break open ICICI ATM using gas cutter, flee with cash

Some miscreants decamped with an undisclosed amount of cash after breaking open an unguarded ATM of ICICI Bank using a gas cutter in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area, police said on Sunday. Initial probe suggests the involvement of around two-three people in the incident Saturday night, they said.

Police said they were informed about the incident Sunday evening and have sought footage from the CCTV camera installed inside the ATM kiosk to ascertain the sequence of events and identify the accused. There was no guard at the ATM kiosk at the time of the incident, they said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. He said the bank is yet to give details about the exact amount of money stolen.

Bank authorities have repeatedly been asked to deploy security guards at ATM kiosks, but many ATMs remain unguarded, police said.

