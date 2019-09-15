Nalini sent back to prison after Madras HC refuses to extend parole

Sentenced to life imprisonment in Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case, Nalini Sriharan was on Sunday sent back to the women's prison here, days after the Madras High Court refused to extend her parole. The parole granted to her came to an end today after 51 days.

The Madras High Court had on September 12 refused to extend the parole granted to her to complete arrangements for her daughter's marriage. Nalini, lodged in prison for the past 28 years, was released from prison on July 25, after the court had granted her parole for 30 days.

In 2016, she was granted a 12-hour parole to attend the funeral of her father. Charithra Sriharan, Nalini's daughter, was born in prison and is currently a medical practitioner in London.

Nalini and six other people were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case. In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. The attack also left 14 other people dead. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)