UP man absconding in several cases arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a 24-year-old man who was absconding for over a year in several cases registered in the national capital and Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Sunday. The accused, Mohit, is a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. He is wanted in Delhi and UP in half a dozen cases, they said.

He was arrested from Indraprastha Park on Thursday, a senior police official said. According to police, on July 26, 2018, Mohit along with his three associates entered a 'pan masala' godown for looting cash while and his associate remained outside the warehouse.

Seven employees including the godown owner were present at the time of incident. The accused also opened fire in a bid to scare the victims and force them to handover the cash, the police added. However, the accused, Mohit, suffered a bullet injury during the incident, the police official said.

The other accused fled the spot after assaulting and injuring two victims, he said. A case was registered and four accused -- Aakash, Pankaj, Sumit and Monu -- were arrested in this case, he added.

Investigations revealed that Mohit had shifted his base to Badoda village, Baghpat and that he always kept illegal firearm with him. He was not appearing in the cases pending before different courts of Delhi and UP and was trying to regroup to commit major robberies in the national capital region, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said. On September 12, police received information that Mohit was spotted in the trans-Yamuna area of Delhi and was in contact with other criminals, the officer said.

Subsequently, the accused was arrested from Indraprastha Park, near Sarai Kale Khan and one loaded pistol with two live cartridges was seized from him, the DCP added.

