Heroin worth Rs 45 lakh seized, one arrested

One person has been arrested from Narkeldanga area in the eastern part of the city and heroin worth around Rs 45 lakh seized from him, police said on Monday. The apprehension was made during a raid on Sunday night.

"Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the Narcotic and Monitoring cells of the Kolkata Police conducted a raid at Narkeldanga on Sunday night and arrested one person, recovering approximately 400 gm of brownish powder said to be heroin from his possession," an officer said. He said the narcotic substance has a market value of around Rs 45 lakh, adding that an initial probe has revealed that the apprehended person is from Kaligunj in Nadia district.

"We have started a case at Narkeldanga police station against the accused after observing all the legal formalities. He will be produced before the Sealdah Court today (Monday)," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)