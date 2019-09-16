International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Two injured in minor fire in Kolkata

PTI Kolkata
Updated: 16-09-2019 11:42 IST
Two injured in minor fire in Kolkata

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two persons suffered injuries ina minor fire that broke out at a residential building in thecity's Tollygunge area on Monday morning, police said The two residents of the three-storeyed building areundergoing treatment at state-run MR Bangur Hospital, anofficer said Three fire tenders doused the blaze that erupted atthe second floor of the building located on Satish MukherjeeRoad after 30 minutes of firefight, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : residents MR fire tenders
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019