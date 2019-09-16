Two injured in minor fire in Kolkata

Two persons suffered injuries ina minor fire that broke out at a residential building in thecity's Tollygunge area on Monday morning, police said The two residents of the three-storeyed building areundergoing treatment at state-run MR Bangur Hospital, anofficer said Three fire tenders doused the blaze that erupted atthe second floor of the building located on Satish MukherjeeRoad after 30 minutes of firefight, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)