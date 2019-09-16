SP MLAs and workers taken into preventive custody ahead of CM Yogi's Kanpur visit

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs Amitabh Bajpai and Irfan Solanki, and several other party workers were taken into preventive custody at their residences here on Monday morning ahead of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's public meeting at Central Park in Shashtri Nagar. Adityanath is slated to address a public meeting here today and also lay the foundation stone of several schemes.

The SP and Congress have planned protest against the Chief Minister's visit in the backdrop of "increased" prices of petrol and diesel, new Motor Vehicle (Amendment) 2019 Act and the "law and order" situation in the state. The SP workers have also planned to show black flags in protest. (ANI)

