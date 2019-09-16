Kolkata, Sep 16 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 2 pm. CAL1 WB-CBI-SECRETARIAT CBI at West Bengal secretariat, seeks to know about Rajeev Kumar Kolkata: CBI officials on Monday went to the state secretariat and delivered letters for the chief secretary and home secretary in connection with former city police commissioner Rajeev Kumar not appearing before the agency for the ongoing probe into the Saradha scam.

CES2 OD-CROCODILE-FARMER Alert farmer survives crocodile attack in Odisha Kendrapara: An alert farmer has survived an attack by an estuarine crocodile in a creek in Kendrapara district of Odisha by displaying his presence of mind, a forest official said. CES3 WB-FIRE Two injured in minor fire in Kolkata Kolkata: Two persons suffered injuries in a minor fire that broke out at a residential building in the city's Tollygunge area on Monday morning, police said.

ERG1 WB-MAMATA-ENVIRONMENT Mamata pitches for environmental preservation Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stressed the need to preserve the environment for making the planet a better place to live for future generations..

