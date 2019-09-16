Delhi police seizes over 12500 quarter illicit liquor under 'Roko-Toko' scheme

Over 12,500 quarters of illicit liquor were seized from Outer North district of the city in a single day under 'Roko-Toko' scheme on Sunday, Delhi Police said on Monday. "More than 12500 quarters of illicit liquor recovered in a single day during patrolling and picket checking by Outer-North district. To curb the menace of illegal transportation and sale of illicit liquor, pickets were deployed at different static locations and patrolling teams were deployed to cover all arterial roads in all the police stations of Outer North District," Police said in a statement.

The Police said that Integrated Checking teams were deployed and field staff were briefed to be on vigil in the area and to check the vehicles under Roko-Toko scheme of Delhi Police. The Shahabad Dairy police seized an Ace Tempo and recovered 100 cartons (4930 Qtrs) of illicit liquor. The Anti Robbery Cell nabbed an illicit liquor supplier and seized 100 cartons (5000 quarters) of illicit liquor at that time while he was passing through the area of Alipur police station.

During night patrolling, near Singhu village, another illicit liquor supplier was nabbed by the Alipur Police and 28 gunny bags containing 55 cartons (2696 Qtrs.) of illicit liquor was recovered from his possession. During beat patrolling, Bhalswa Dairy police apprehended a man and seized 150 quarters of country-made liquor from his possession.

The police have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read: US police fire pepper spray after pro-Trump 'Straight Pride' parade

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)