Work on Indian side for Kartarpur corridor will be completed before time: MHA Addl Secretary

A team of Home Ministry officials on Monday inspected the ongoing construction work for Kartarpur corridor on the Indian side at Dera Baba Nanak here. "I come here in my capacity as the chairman of the Land Port Authority of India to inspect the work of the Kartarpur corridor on the Indian side of the border. The work would be completed within time," said Govind Mohan, Additional Secretary, Home Ministry.

"There are three major works, which have been undertaken on the Indian side. The construction of a 3.5-km long 4-lane highway from Gurdaspur highway to the border, which is being done by the NHAI. About 70 per cent of this work has been completed. It will be fully completed before October 31," said Mohan. "The other works are the construction of a passenger terminal building for Sikh pilgrims and the deployment of six companies of BSF," he added.

First, Mohan visited near the barbed fence at India-Pakistan border and viewed the construction work on the Pakistani side. Later on, he conducted a high-level meeting with the officials of Gurdaspur district administration and with those working at the site to complete the construction. The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)