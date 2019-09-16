Kerala resident dies in rafting accident in Kullu

A 35-year-old Kerala resident died and eight were injured following a rafting accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday, the police said. The victim was identified as Ranjit KS, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram, Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said.

A total of nine people were on the raft when the accident occurred, he said. A case has been registered against the rafting operator and owner under IPC sections 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence) at Bhuntar police station, Singh added.

The SP said no arrest was made so far as the matter was being investigated. PTI DJI DPB

DPB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)