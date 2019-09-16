Three labourers die of electrocution in Raigarh brick factory

Three labourers died of electrocution at a fly ash brick factory in a village in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district on Monday, the police said. The incident occurred around noon in Aarav Fly Ash Brick factory in Bhalunara village, around 40km from here.

The deceased were identified as Jogi Ram Manjhi (22), Sujit Kumar Dhurve (28) and Raja Ratre (27), all natives of the Kharsia area of the district, a police official said. The victims were changing an LED light fitted on the top of a long iron pipe in the factory premises. While they were removing the iron pipe, they lost their balance and it touched an 11 KV power transmission line passing through there, he added.

The impact of the electric shock was so severe that the head of one of the labourers was severed from his body, the official said. After being alerted about the incident, power department staffers and police personnel rushed to the spot, he said, adding the bodies were later sent for autopsy to a local hospital.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, the official added..

