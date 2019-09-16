Family attacked at rly station, AMU students protest

Two members of a family were injured in an alleged attack by a group of two dozen people, following a scuffle at the railway station here, police said. Several Aligarh Muslim University students gathered at the station, demanding the arrest of the unidentified assailants.

The family of Afsana Begum had come from Kannauj for the medical treatment of her son Shafiq. The scuffle took place when the family members were getting down from the train and some other passengers trying to enter the same compartment.

Soon over two dozen unidentified persons reached there and attacked Afsana Begum's family members, according to a complaint lodged with the railway police by the victims. Shafiq and Faheem were rushed to the JN Medical College at the Aligarh Muslim University.

Before the complaint could be lodged with the railway police, the assailants fled. As the news spread, several AMU students gathered at the station, demanding their arrest.

The situation was defused after GRP inspector Yashpal Singh assured them that the culprits would be booked. The AMU Teachers Association general secretary Najmul Islam demanded a probe.

