US envoy meets Eastern Army commander, talks security matters

PTI Kolkata
Updated: 16-09-2019 19:36 IST
US Ambassador to India Kenneth IJuster met Eastern Army commander Lieutenant General AnilChauhan on Monday and discussed regional and global securitymatters concerning the two countries, a defence official said

The meeting at Fort William here was aimed atstrengthening defence cooperation between the two nations toput up a united fight against terrorism, the official said

"The visit of the ambassador to the Eastern Commandheadquarters signifies the growing strategic partnershipbetween the two leading armies of the world, who are alsoimportant partners in bilateral training and various fora forIndo-US defence engagement," the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
