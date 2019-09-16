Speaker sets up committee for renovation of Assembly building

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Monday set up a committee to completely renovate the interior of the House and lobby sections of the building besides making it wifi enabled. The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting presided over by Patro and attended by senior officials of the Works, Finance, IT, Parliamentary Affairs departments, officials said.

As per the decision, the interior of the House and the lobby of the assembly building would be renovated, they said. "A committee has been set up under the chairmanship of Works department secretary to prepare a detailed project report for the renovation of the assembly building," Patro told reporters after the meeting. Chief Engineer (Building) of Works department will be the convener of the committee.

The Speaker said: "Odisha Assembly will be a model in the country" He said: "Efforts are on to make the assembly a smart building. There will be permanent lighting for the building." The speaker also directed the IT department to make the Assembly premises wifi enabled with the help of National Informatics Centre. Patro, who along with other officials and lawmakers recently visited Himachal Pradesh Assembly, said Odisha Legislative Assembly will get a complete makeover soon with paperless work and complete WiFi facility..

