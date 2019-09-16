Retired CRPF jawan arrested for rape of minor girl

A retired CRPF jawan was arrested early on Monday for allegedly raping a minor girl at Rukutipata area of Odisha's Jajpur district, a police officer said on Monday. In her complaint with Balichandrapur police station, the 11-year-old girl's mother alleged that the accused had on Sunday lured her daughter with choclates to a secluded place and raped her, he said.

"According to the mother, the child had gone to Balichandrapur bazaar with the retired jawan, a neighbour, to repair her shoes. The accused then took her to a secluded flour mill near the bazaar and raped her. "He then allegedly threatened the girl with dire consequences, if she reported the matter," said inspector-in- charge Sukanta Kumar Patra.

Based on her complaint, a case has been registered under section 376 of IPC (rape) and the POCSO Act. "The retired jawan had come to live with his relatives at Achyutabasanta village in the district. He was arrested after midnight (early Monday) following a raid at his relatives' residence, which is just next to the girl's house," Patra said, adding that more details would be available in the case after the medical test reports arrive..

