Delhi Zoo irregularities: CZA reviews recommendations of high-level panel, action taken reports

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) on Monday reviewed the recommendations of a five-member high-level committee that flagged irregularities in the Delhi zoo during the tenure of its previous director, and action taken reports. CZA Member Secretary S P Yadav reviewed the recommendations that also included initiating disciplinary action against "erring" staff members, an official aware of the development said.

Set up by the Environment Ministry in June last year, the panel had looked into several claims, including cover-up of deaths of animals, illegal procurement of animals and use of expired medicines. After the committee submitted its report, the central government had ordered the zoo's authorities to take action against at least five officials.

The report also directed the zoo to take corrective measures like computerised data management and record keeping. "During the review, Yadav found that Delhi Zoo Director Renu Singh has already started implementing the recommendations. It's a tedious procedure... including preparing a charge sheet and issuing warnings," the official said.

"There are 27 species of animals in the Delhi zoo that require pairing immediately. The zoo administration can bring animals of the opposite sex to make pairs or send these animals to other zoos. Singh has written to several zoos across the country in this regard. The process has started," the official said. PTI GVS ANB ANB

