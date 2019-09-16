NCW issues notice to Bihar DGP over alleged rape of former Muzaffarpur shelter home inmate

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo-moto cognizance of the alleged gang-rape of a former Muzaffarpur shelter home survivor in Bettiah and issued a notice to the Bihar Director General of Police asking him to treat the case on priority. "The Commission had taken suo-motu cognizance of this matter and formed an enquiry committee to investigate the case. The Commission has issued a notice to DGP Bihar and asked him to treat this case on priority and hold speedy investigation followed by the arrest of all accused," the commission said in a press note.

The enquiry committee will visit Muzaffarpur on September 19 and 20 to evaluate the action taken by the officials in the case. Chairperson of the committee, Rekha Sharma, will also meet the victim to ascertain her welfare. Quoting a media report, NCW noted, an inmate of the Muzaffarpur shelter home was allegedly raped by four men in a moving vehicle in Bettiah town of West Champaran district, less than fourteen months after rehabilitated and reunited with her family on the Court orders.

The commission has taken cognizance of the issue under Section 10(1) of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990. Police have already registered a case against 4 persons, two of whom are brothers, and constituted a team to investigate the matter. The victim has been sent for medical examination and a medical board has been constituted for the same.

As many as 44 girls were allegedly sexually assaulted at the NGO-run shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. The incident had come to light following a report by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) which had conducted a social audit. (ANI)

