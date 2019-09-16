Muzaffarpur gangrape case: NHRC issues notices to Bihar chief secy, DGP

The NHRC issued notices to the Bihar government and the police chief of the state on Monday in connection with the gangrape case of an 18-year-old woman from a Muzaffarpur shelter home, where many inmates were allegedly abused for years. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has observed that the contents of the news reports, if true, amount to violation of human rights of the survivor, who fell prey to perverts with criminal instincts twice, and that the police are yet to arrest the accused.

Accordingly, the rights panel has issued notices to the chief secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar, seeking a detailed report in four weeks, along with the status of the FIR registered by the police. It has also directed the state authorities to provide proper counselling and medical assistance to the rape survivor in order to help her overcome the trauma and lead a normal life, a statement issued by the NHRC said.

The commission has further observed that apparently, the rape survivor has become a victim of "state's apathy". "She was unfortunately among the victims of sexual abuse at the Muzaffarpur Girls Home about five years ago. The victimisation of the girl twice indicates towards the sheer lawlessness in the state of Bihar. Criminals are committing heinous crimes at their free will, without any fear of the law," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)