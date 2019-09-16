Curtains come down on Onam celebrations in Kerala Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 16 (PTI): Curtains came down on the week-long "Onam" celebrations in Kerala, with a rich array of art forms of various states being showcased in a colourful pageantry. Around 100 art forms and artists from 10 states participated in the colourful procession which was flagged off by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Apart from Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister for Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel and Tourism ministers of various states and other state ministers watched the procession from a specially erected pavilion in front of the University College. The week-long celebrations were organised by the state tourism department.

Kerala's rich cultural legacy was also on full display with art forms like Theyyam, Kathakali, Pulikali (tiger dance), Neelakkavadi, were performed in the background of Panchavadyam (percussion instruments). Dance forms like Mohiniyattam, Oppana (muslim dance), Margamkali (christian dance) and Mayilattam were presented.

Dancers from various states, including Manipur, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir participated in the procession. At least 80 tableax by employees of government and quasi governemnt and cooperative sectors were also taken out.

Security had been tightened in and around the city with thousands of police personnel being deployed at various points. Holiday had been declared for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, on Monday and government offices were closed since the afternoon.

Traffic curbs had been imposed in the city in view of the procession. Due to the devastating floods last year in which over 400 people had been killed, Onam celebrations were not held.

This year also, landslides and floods had caused havoc in the state and 125 people had lost their lives. However, the state had decided to go ahead with the celebrations this year..

