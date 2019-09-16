Toddler drowned in bucket at home

In a freak accident, a one-year-old girl drowned in a bucket of water at her house at Makanpur village in Indirapuram sub-city, police said on Monday. The unusual incident occurred on Sunday when the girl, while playing inside the house, reached the courtyard and apparently tried to stand up against a bucket filled with water discharged from air conditioner, said Indirapuram SHO Deepak Sharma.

In the process, she apparently fell over into the bucket and got drowned, the SHO said. When her family members spotted her, they rushed her to a local hospital, where she was declared brought dead, he added.

Her father Kishan Tyagi denied permission for autopsy, the SHO said, adding that np case has been registered in the matter. PTI CORR RAX

