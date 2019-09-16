SDMC issues orders to remove 16 officials

The SDMC on Monday issued orders to remove 16 employees, including eight engineers with immediate effect, on directions of a competent authority, officials said. The SDMC in a statement said it took the strict action as per provisions of CCS (Pension) rules 1972 and DMC Services (Control & Appeal) Regulations, 1959 to "remove the 16 officials from the services with immediate effect".

As per instructions, the SDMC constituted a review committee which recommended that these officials "not be retained" in the service. "As per the recommendations of the committee, total 8 engineers (three executive engineers, four assistant engineers and one junior engineer) have been compulsorily retired under Rule 56 (J) of CCS (Pension) rules, 1972," the statement said.

Further, another eight officials -- five teachers, two safai karamcharis and a peon -- have also been removed due to their long absence from duty under rule 9 (ii) of the DMC (Control & Appeal) regulations, 1959, it said. The action has been taken under the process mentioned on the directions of the competent authority, which states ensuring probity among government servants and strengthening of administration by undertaking periodic review of all category of government servants under FR 56(J) and rule 48 of CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, it said.

The SDMC said it has made it clear that the functioning of the government servants will continue to be "periodically reviewed". "This will go a long way in making administration smooth and enable the honest employees to provide better municipal services to the residents," it added.

